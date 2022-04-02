As the weather continues to get hotter, so does our Fire Emoji playlist, which recently received a handful of must-listen new tracks for your Saturday streaming.

At the top of our list is Gucci Mane's collaboration with Paper Route Empire's Key Glock and the late Young Dolph on "Blood All On it," which has been receiving immense praise across social media and our website.

Next, we have a Fivio Foreign x City Girls link up ahead of the former's B.I.B.L.E. record, which he recently unveiled the tracklist for. "I just got my hair did to shit on hoes like it's a hobby (Yeah) / Every bitch that hate on me got an ugly face and a botched body / I ain't goin' there, that's an opp party (Nah) / I'm a bad bitch, I'm a Black Barbie (Haha)," JT ferociously spits on her verse.

One of the biggest releases to arrive this New Music Friday would have to be Dreamville and DJ Drama's D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, which earned itself several placements on our Fire Emoji update. Both "Stick" and "Starting 5" have been added, but we suggest you stream the entire project from start to finish when you've got the time.

Freddie Gibbs and Rick Ross also brought the heat this weekend, melting the beat on "Ice Cream" – coming in at just over two minutes long.

Other noteworthy solo efforts include "Buss It All Down" by Tee Grizzley and "In My Head" by Lil Tjay. Check out the full update below, and look out for our new R&B Season playlist, arriving tomorrow afternoon.