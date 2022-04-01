mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

City Girls & Fivio Foreign Partner Up On "Top Notch"

Erika Marie
April 01, 2022 00:19
Top Notch
City Girls Feat. Fivio Foreign

The Florida duo linked with the Drill star on a track that fans will stream up the charts.


This New Music Friday (April 1) is kicking off a new month with a bang. Dreamville dropped their Gangsta Grillz project,Dreezy and Hit-Boy shared their first collaboration, and A$AP Ant and A$AP Rocky united on "The God Hour." Here, we're going to highlight yet another anticipated release and it comes courtesy of City Girls and Fivio Foreign as Miami and New York City collide on "Top Notch."

It seems as if these days more artists are tapping into Drill, especially as the Chicago-birthed genre picks up steam in the Big Apple. Cardi was recently spotted filming a music video in NYC that is rumored to be a Drill track with Kay Flock, and Fivio has been uniting with one rapper after the next on songs that speak to the heart of his signature sound.

Stream "Top Notch" by City Girls and Fivio Foreign and let us know what you think about this joint effort.

Quotable Lyrics

I just got my hair did to sh*t on hoes like it's a hobby (Yeah)
Every b*tch that hate on me got an ugly face and a botched body (Hahaha)
I ain't goin' there, that's an opp party (Nah)
I'm a bad b*tch, I'm a Black Barbie

