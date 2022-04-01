J. Cole, J.I.D, Kenny Mason & Sheck Wes Come Out Swinging On "Stick"

Dreamville's done it again. The J. Cole-led record label announced D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape on Wednesday night before unveiling the project in its entirety less than 24 hours later. The crew came out shining on the surprise project that now enters Dreamville into the illustrious Gangsta Grillz catalog.

Cole and co. do not hold back on this project, as evident as the intro track, "Stick." J. Cole and J.I.D join forces with Sheck Wes and Kenny Mason whose penchant for rock is just as fruitful as his bars over the apocalyptic horns that descend over murderous 808s. Undoubtedly the star of the intro track, he swaps bars with J.I.D, further proving that his strength lies within his versatility.

Sheck Wes verse cranks the energy up even higher but more importantly, sets the stage for J. Cole to prove that there are few rappers who are of his caliber. While he's still riding high off of the release of the Grammy-nominated The Off-Season, he's rapping with a chip on his shoulder. It's in these moments that Cole delivers his most gripping performances.

Quotable Lyrics

Let off the whole fuckin' clip, leave a vacancy (Bah, bah, bah, bah)

I'm 'bout that two with the six, so I'm basically

Reppin' more shooters than Rich Paul's agency

They get to clutchin', you best get to duckin' like 6'7" n***as that's dunkin' for Oregon

Money so long, if I start in the south and then spread this shit out, it'd be touchin' like Portland

