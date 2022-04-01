Freddie Gibbs Adds Rick Ross To Raekwon-Sampled "Ice Cream"

We love when rappers give nods to one another and this time, it's Freddie Gibbs and Rick Ross who are shining a light on a Raekwon classic. Gibbs called on the Florida icon to help round out his new single "Ice Cream," a track that pays homage to the Wu-Tang icon's fan-favorite of the same name. A familiar figure holds down production as Gibbs's routine collaborator Kenny Beats once again spins magic to make this collaboration a stand out.

Gibbs and Rozay also delivered a visual that slightly mirrors Raekwon's '90s music video that hosts an ice cream truck surrounded by beautiful women. From one generation to the next, RZA's production remains unmatched. Meanwhile, Gibbs has stayed busy as he performs on global stages and has been frequently linking up with Joe Rogan, so we're sure to see more of him in the months to come.

Stream "Ice Cream" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

N*gga took it from the box Chevy to the Bentley coupe (Skrrt)

All night servin' hard white, n*gga, P Miller in the Diddy suit (Yeah)

Both seats, f*ckin' your b*tch, had to put a baby in a n*gga booth (Moah)

Hunnid b*tches in the penthouse, I be too loud, let the n*gga loot (YÐµah)