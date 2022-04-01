Dreamville fans continue to get their fill of fire new releases. On Friday, April 1st, the J. Cole-led label delivered D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, boasting 15 tracks, featuring hosting from Philadelphia's own DJ Drama.

So far, Twitter users have named "Barry From Simpson" and "Stick" as favourites, although fans of Ari Lennox have made sure to give the R&B star her flowers as well.





"Ari Lennox has two songs on the new Dreamville mixtape," one user wrote alongside a screenshot of "Blackberry Sap" and "Coming Down," both of which showcase the Washington D.C. native's sultry voice over bouncy, vibey beats. "I love them both," they continued.

On her own Instagram page, the Shea Butter Baby hitmaker took some time to thank Owen Modamwen, who engineered "Blackberry Sap" before he passed away. "May he continue resting in heaven," she wrote.

"Produced by J White. 'Coming Down' produced by DZL and Wu. Love y'all!!! Drama such a legend. What an honour to be on this beautiful tape. Dreamville you are everything."

Royce da 59 shared a tweet hyping the new arrival late last night. "Ready to talk about EARTHGANG now?" he asked. "Matter of fact... The WHOLE Dreamville... They ready for the Zombie Apocalypse out this bitch... Cole as an Executive separates him from that 3-headed monster convo y'all been having for the last 10 years. Put some respek on my brother's name."

See more Twitter reactions to D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape below, and let us know what tracks are your favourite in the comments.