Fivio Foreign fans will finally be treated to a full-length album from the Brooklyn drill rapper. His debut studio album B.I.B.L.E (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth), will arrive on April 8. Fivio unveiled the offical cover art a few days ago and now, he's dropped the features.

In a promo video he posted on his social media, Fivio gives a little preview of what fans can expect. "With this life, right, as a rapper, this is work right? But at the same time this is who you are,"he says in the video. "You might know me as daddy. You might know me as baby. You might know me as Fivi. You might konw me as Maxie. You all know me different. But I'm me. I don't regret nothign. But even right now all this shit stop right here, I'm thankful. I'm thankful because it happened."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The clip then revelas the star-studded lineup including ASAP Rocky, Alicia Keys, Chloe Bailey, Kanye West, Ne-Yo, Coi Leray, Blueface, DJ Khaled, Kaycyy, Lil TJay, Lil Yachty, Polo G, Quavo, Queen Naija, Vory, and Yung Bleu.

Fivio stepped on the scene with the 2020 EP 800 B.C which featured the infectious single "Big Drip" and its Lil Baby and Quavo-assisted remix. The rapper has since dropped "Move Like A Boss" featuring Young M.A, "Bop It" with Polo G, and "City of God". The latter is a collaboration alongside Alicia Keys and Kanye West. Fivi has also been featured on tracks with Drake, French Montana, Lil Tjay, Nas, 42 Dugg, and Nicki Minaj.





