Lil Tjay Turns Iyaz's "Replay" Into A Melodic Drill Smash On "In My Head"

Lil Tjay's had fans waiting for the release of a new single, and this week, he came through. After gaining serious traction through TikTok once he shared a teaser, the rapper finally unveiled the release of "In My Head." The rapper dives into the pain-riddled melodic drill side detailing heartbreak and disloyalty from a woman. The song heavily contains a sample of Iyaz's single, "Replay."

Accompanying the heartbreak anthem is a pair of new visuals starring Rubi Rose, who he once put on blast on social media after apparently flying her out. Tjay and Rose appear madly in love in the first half of the video until she finds out another woman has been texting him. It's not hard to believe that maybe the video is based on real-life events.

"In My Head" serves as Tjay's first release of 2022. Hopefully, a new album is to follow in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

My life started a disaster

Lately runnin' through that faster

Trench Kid preachin' like a pastor

You been on my mind, shit been out of line

Normally, I be on Casper

