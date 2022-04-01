Gucci Mane Drops "Blood all On It" Featuring Key Glock & Young Dolph

As prosecutors attempt to build a case against the alleged shooters who took Young Dolph's life, the late rapper's friends and peers push forward his legacy. It seems unreal that back in November, Dolph was shot and killed while shopping in his hometown of Memphis, and Hip Hop continues to grieve the Paper Route Empire icon's loss.

On Friday (April 1), Gucci Mane surfaced with a new single, "Blood All On It," and it's a track that hosts Key Glock and a posthumous look from Dolph. Gucci has repeatedly spoken about mourning Dolph as the two men were longtime friends.

"R I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart," Guwop tweeted following the announcement of Dolph's murder. Later, he shared several photos of himself with Dolph and in the caption added, "Lost a real close friend today." Stream "Blood All On It" and check out the visual that features the late rapper at a time when he was enjoying the successes of his career.

Quotable Lyrics

Doing donuts on the ‘Rari, I’m a major player (Skrrt)

Send bags to the hood and to the opps I send some shells

Never talk on a phone and never leave a paper trail