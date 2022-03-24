It's been five months since the untimely passing of Young Dolph. The Memphis rapper was a beacon of hope in his community, and his emphasis on independence turned him into one of the most fascinating rappers in the industry. He built a strong catalog, respect from his peers and OGs, and extended his platform to other artists through the Paper Route Empire.



Key Glock is waving the PRE flag high in Dolph's honor. The cousin of the late Memphis rapper has been slowly unveiling new music over the past few weeks as he gears up for the release of Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe). The trailer for the upcoming project surfaced on Wednesday, which opens up with a snippet of a Dolph interview where he praises Glock's hustle. "Glock hard. He ain't never had no features or nothing on none of his tapes. So, it speaks for itself. It speaks volumes. I really don't know no young n***a that's on his level, doing what he doing and got what he got," Dolph says in the snippet. The trailer largely serves to combat a narrative that Glock won't be successful without Dolph's backing.

Key Glock previously released singles like, "Play For Keeps" and "Pain Killers" in anticipation of the deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe).

Check the trailer for Glock's project below.