The death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph marks the latest tragedy to take place within the hip-hop community. As the rapper visited a local cookie bakery in his hometown and waited for his order, he was shot and killed. Photos of two alleged gunmen from security video have been released, as well as a video of Dolph filling up his tank at a gas station nearby.

As hip-hop lovers continue to mourn the loss of the great Memphis rapper, some of his closest collaborators have spoken out in shock of what took place on Wednesday. Gucci Mane, who was integral to Dolph's early career in the rap game with collaborative campaigns including East Atlanta Memphis, Felix Brothers, and more, said he was heartbroken over the death of his friend.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart," wrote Guwop on Twitter after the news broke. He proceeded to share some of his favorite photos with Dolph from over the years on Instagram.

"Lost a real close friend today," he said in his caption.

Keyshia Ka'Oir, Gucci's wife, also shared a post tributing the life of Young Dolph, sending her love to his family.

"Rest well Dolph! Lord please be with his family," she wrote, captioning a photo of the rapper with his longtime partner Mia Jaye, as well as their two children.

Check out Gucci and Keyshia's tributes below. Long live Dolph.



