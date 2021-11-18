Following yet another tragically sad day in hip-hop with the shooting death of 36-year-old Memphis rapper Young Dolph in his hometown, the world continues to mourn the loss of another one of our favorite artists. More information has come out overnight regarding Dolph's killing, and fans have been racing over to his partner, Mia Jaye's, page on social media to send their love and condolences as she faces this horrific situation.

The rapper shared two children with Mia Jaye, who is the CEO of clothing brand Momeo and a podcaster. Jaye, and her fashion line, often advocated for Black men to live long and fulfilling lives, printing t-shirts with "Black men deserve to grow old" on them. That statement rings true this week more than ever as Dolph, one of his city's most respected voices, lost his life on Wednesday.

"Whether I talk or post about it everyday… The fact still remains, that I’m always working on the low to find partnering organizations & people who believe in this cause to help me elevate the mission," said Mia Jaye a few weeks ago on Instagram. "Tbh, Im always advocating for this cause and my FOREVER goal is to see more black men of old age like this handsome seasoned fellow here! #lLoveToSeeIt #BlackMenDeserveToGrowOld."





Dolph was reportedly picking up cookies at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis, waiting inside the store when someone drove up and shot through the window. Dolph's car, a camouflage-wrapped Corvette, was on the scene in the parking lot.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information comes out regarding Young Dolph's passing. Please continue to keep Mia Jaye, Young Dolph's family, and their two children in your thoughts.







