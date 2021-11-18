The tributes and condolences have not ceased throughout the day following the news of Young Dolph's death. The 36-year-old rapper was reportedly purchasing cookies for his mother at a local Memphis store when a car pulled up and shot him dead. The news has stunned the Hip Hop community, especially those who knew Dolph well and called him a friend.

As investigators attempt to piece together what took place earlier today (November 17), heartbreaking messages and posts about the tragedy have continued. Singer Monica shared a photo of herself with Dolph and included a message stating she spoke with him the previous evening.



Justin Ford / Stringer / Getty Images

"My heart is shattered [broken heart emoji]," Monica wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "I had no idea that last night would be the last time I saw your face! I told you you were my brother & that's how it will remain FOREVER!! #UntilWeMeetAgain To your Family especially Your Wife & Children I am here!"

Monica included pictures of what looks to be a vacation and added a screenshot of a call log that showed she FaceTimed with the late rapper. She was soon faced with backlash from people who interpreted her post as being performative, but the friendship between the singer and the rapper has existed for years. Monica has seemingly wiped her Instagram clean but left up a photo of Dolph on her Instagram Story.

Check it out below.

l