Police presence in Memphis has heightened this evening following the tragic death of Young Dolph. We have continued to report on the unfolding of this case after Dolph was shot and killed in the hometown that he loved. The rapper was reportedly at a local cookie shop where he was buying items for his mother. It has been stated that a car pulled up and opened fire on the 36-year-old father.

In Hip Hop, rap beefs are common, and Young Dolph was like many of his peers. It was known that he had some unsettling industry moments with the likes of Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta, and following his murder, there were rumors that retaliation was on the horizon. Police said no violent action on the two rappers or their families has occurred.

It must be noted that nowhere in this investigation has it been stated that either Youngsta or Gotti, or their associates, have anything to do with Dolph's death. Yet, police have reportedly been camped outside of Gotti's Memphis restaurant Prive, just 10 miles away from where Young Dolph was killed.

TMZ reported:

It's currently unclear if there was an actual threat made against the restaurant, or if cops are just being proactive in preventing any possible payback. Dolph's killer is also unknown at this time, and there have been no public connections to Yo Gotti surrounding his murder.

It is unclear how many suspects investigators are seeking, but they have asked for the public's help in identifying those responsible.

