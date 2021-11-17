The Hip Hop world has taken a pause to acknowledge the tragedy that occurred earlier today (November 17). We can't express the utter sadness and devastation that has reverberated regarding the murder of Young Dolph, but thousands of fans and friends of the Memphis star have taken to social media to mourn his loss.

As previously reported, Young Dolph was shot and killed while patronizing Makeda Cookies, a local Memphis establishment that he was said to have frequented. He was reportedly purchasing items for his mother.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

The Memphis Police Department issued a statement saying: "This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

As investigators unveil new pieces of information as the day goes on, there have been rumors that retaliation in Memphis has taken place. Gossip quickly circulated that Blac Youngsta's grandmother's home was shot at while unsubstantiated reports about a shooting at Yo Gotti's restaurant Prive also ran rampant.

Now, it is being confirmed that Youngsta and Gotti were not victims of shootings. The two rappers have yet to speak on the rumors, but local reporters have come forward to shut down any misinformation. TMZ also reported that police have been outside of Gotti's establishment as a precaution. We continue to send our sincerest condolences to Young Dolph's loved ones during this difficult time.

[via]