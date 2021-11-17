Memphis rapper Key Glock has deleted his social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter following the death of Young Dolph, his frequent collaborator and mentor. Shortly after the news broke that Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown while buying cookies for his mother at one of his favorite shops, fans rushed to Glock's page and noticed that he cleared all of his previously uploaded photos on Instagram. He also completely deactivated his Twitter.

Rumors started to circulate a couple of hours ago that Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis. The news was quickly confirmed by Fox 13 after fans spotted the rapper's camouflage-painted car in the parking lot. Dolph was 36-years-old at the time of his death. He had recently been pushing his Paper Route EMPIRE roster of artists, which includes Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and others. Together, they released the Paper Route Illuminati album this year. Glizzock had just released his new album Yellow Tape 2 a few days ago, as well.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

This news has to be heartbreaking for Glock, who has been working hand-in-hand with Dolph for years. We will keep you updated on the rapper's statement when it comes.

Please continue to keep Young Dolph's partner, kids, friends, family, and collaborators in your thoughts today.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images



Screenshot via Instagram