Memphis rapper Young Dolph has reportedly been shot and killed in his hometown, according to Fox 13 Memphis. Jeremy Pierre of Fox 13 Memphis reports the rapper was shot outside of Makeda’s Cookies and was pronounced dead on the spot. This story is developing.

The Memphis Police Department is presently investigating a shooting that happened at 2370 Airways. One male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Fox 13 quickly confirmed that the victim was Young Dolph. He was 36-years-old.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Hip-hop blogs, including DJ Akademiks and others, have also started to report that Dolph has passed away. We have reached out to a representative for Young Dolph, and we will update this article once we hear back.

One video from the crime scene appears to show a vehicle that resembles one of Dolph's, which is what initially started the rumors.

Anybody with additional information is asked to contact 901-528-CASH.

Artists including Asian Doll, Calboy, and Bankroll Freddie, who was very close to Dolph, have reacted to his reported passing.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest as this story develops. Please continue to keep Young Dolph's family, friends, and the entire Paper Route EMPIRE team in your thoughts.

