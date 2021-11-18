mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Photos Of Young Dolph's Alleged Shooters Released

  November 18, 2021 09:42
Young Dolph shooters
John Lamparski/Getty Images
A photo of Young Dolph's alleged shooters has been released online.

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon in his hometown. The well-respected rapper was 36-years-old old at the time of his passing. He was reportedly picking up cookies at one of his favorite local shops when somebody pulled up and fired shots through the store's window. Dolph reportedly fired back, but he was pronounced dead on the scene shortly afterward. 

As more information continues to be released regarding Dolph's murder, a couple of photos showing the rapper's alleged shooters are being circulated online. In the pictures, two men can be seen holding guns. The first photo shows a glimpse of Dolph's camouflage-wrapped Corvette, which was in the shop's parking lot, as well as a man wearing a mask and holding a handgun. A second suspect can be seen in another photo, operating a semi-automatic machine gun. 

You can find the images in question here.


The photos are circulating as the hip-hop community continues to share their condolences with Dolph's family, his partner, their kids, and all of his loved ones. Key Glock, a rapper that often stood right beside Dolph at red carpet events and other happenings, deleted his social media accounts as he grieves. Mia Jaye, Dolph's longtime partner, has actively advocated that "Black men deserve to grow old," which makes this situation all the more heartbreaking.

We will continue to keep you updated on the circumstances surrounding Young Dolph's passing. Long live Dolph.


