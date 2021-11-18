Memphis rapper Young Dolph passed away on Wednesday afternoon in his hometown following a shooting at Makeda's Cookies. The well-respected rapper was 36-years-old.

He had returned to his neighborhood for his annual Thanksgiving giveaway, which was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The rapper was picking up cookies at his favorite store before presumably heading over to the Thanksgiving drive. Before he was able to leave the bakery though, he was fatally shot.

Photos of his alleged shooters have been released on social media, and a new video shows Young Dolph's final moments as he was filling up gas at a station down the street from Makeda's Cookies. Watch the video here.



Justin Ford/Getty Images -- A man wears a "Killin ur own ain't gangster" shirt outside of Makeda's Cookies bakery after Young Dolph was shot and killed

The video was reportedly filmed from somebody at a neighboring pump, who caught a glimpse of the rapper walking toward his camouflage-wrapped Corvette in a yellow t-shirt and jeans. Witnesses say that he went from the gas station directly to Makeda's Cookies, where he was shot.

His killers reportedly escaped the scene in a light Mercedes-Benz. They have not been arrested or identified. Anybody with additional information is being asked to contact 901-528-CASH.

As more information continues to be released regarding Dolph's murder, we are sending our love and prayers to Dolph's family, his partner, their kids, and everyone at the EMPIRE team, as well as his label Paper Route EMPIRE. Long Live Dolph.



