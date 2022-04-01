Tee Grizzley Offers Aggressive Bars And Autotune On "Buss It All Down"

Tee Grizzley is one of the best artists out of Detroit, and he is certainly a fan favorite in his city. Throughout his career, he has helped popularize the fast flows, clever bars, and piano lines that have become synonymous with his region's sound. With each new track, you can't help but admire the stickiness of his hooks, and on the new track "Buss It All Down," he certainly does not disappoint.

This song features those dope piano lines we have come to expect from Grizzley, all while the 808s do their fair share of talking. As for Grizzley, the artist brings forth some aggressive bars, all while his vocals have some autotune on them. It makes for a very solid formula that fans will most definitely enjoy.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I grew up around weight flippÐµrs (Weight flippers)

Drug addicts, alcoholics, couple gravÐµdiggers (Couple gravediggers)

Fast forward and a lot of shit done changed, n***a

If you see me in the party with you, I got paid, n***a (I got paid, nigga)