Tiny
- RelationshipsTiny Shares T.I. Valentine's Day Post, Raunchy Video Makes It Slightly NSFWThe long-lasting and still provocative couple are no less prone to loving each other super openly online, even with some drama in the headlines.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicT.I. Pulled Over By Georgia State Trooper Following Argument With Tiny: WatchWhile the rapper said his female passenger was "getting on his nerves," she never actually appears in the video of the incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsHow Many Kids Does T.I. Have?T.I.’s kids are following in the entertainer’s footsteps.By Demi Phillips
- GossipKing Harris' Latest Response To T.I. & Tiny Fight Might've Been Aimed At Hitmaka"N***a better mind dey business and stay out da mix," the trap icon's son wrote just after the producer remarked on their scuffle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKing Harris Claims He Grew Up With His Grandma During "T.I. & Tiny" Filming"Right after we done, when those cameras go off, I'm right back at my grandma's house," the rapper's son remarked of growing up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicT.I. And Tiny Granted Third Trial In Lawsuit Against MGA EntertainmentT.I. & Tiny are trying their hand at a third trial.By Tallie Spencer
- StreetwearT.I. & Tiny Seek $100 Million From Toy Company For Using Likeness Of OMG GirlzThe jury is expected to decide the case's outcome this weekend. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsT.I. & Tiny: Complete Relationship TimelineT.I. and Tiny have been through it all, but they continue to prove that family and love hold strong bonds.By Michael Amimo
- MusicTiny Harris Sues MGA Entertainment Over OMG Girlz DollsTiny is taking MGA to court after they made dozens of dolls replicating the OMG Girlz, a group she created.By Erika Marie
- NewsKandi Burruss & Tiny Bring A Woman's Perspective To DVSN's Toxic Anthem "If I Get Caught"Kandi & Tiny share their remix of dvsn's "If I Get Caught." By Aron A.
- InterviewsTiny On The Breakfast ClubT.I.'s wife Tiny sits down with The Breakfast Club.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTiny "What The Fuck You Gon Do?" VideoWatch Tiny's new music video for "What The Fuck You Gon Do".By Kevin Goddard