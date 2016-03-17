The Fugees
- MusicFugees Reunion Tour Will Continue In 2024, Wyclef Jean ClaimsThe Haitian legend also teased a lot of new collaborations with Lil Wayne, so it looks like this will be a big year for fans of the trio.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Fugees: Where Are They Now?A look at the lives and careers of the three legendary emcees who comprise the genre-blending rap group The Fugees. By TeeJay Small
- MusicThe Game Left With "Chills" After Lil Wayne Freestyles At Fugees ConcertLil Wayne impressed The Game with his recent freestyle during the Fugees' L.A. concert.By Cole Blake
- MusicPras Says He "Trusts The Process" While Attempting To Overturn Federal ConvictionPras still has confidence his federal charges will be overturned.By Cole Blake
- Music7 Acts That Helped Shape Alternative Hip HopAlternative hip hop is an ever evolving genre and we're looking at some artists who laid the groundwork for what it is today. By Paul Barnes
- MusicLauryn Hill & Fugees Add More Dates To "Miseducation" 25th Anniversary TourLauryn Hill and the Fugees will be performing an additional ten shows together.By Cole Blake
- MusicFugees Surprise Fans With Reunion At Lauryn Hill's Global Citizen PerformanceLauryn Hill is celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPras Reveals He Only Learned Of Fugees Reunion Last WeekWyclef Jean and Pras will join Lauryn Hill in celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWyclef Jean Says Pras Is "100% In Good Spirits" Following ConvictionWyclef Jean spoke on Pras in a recent interview.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicThe Fugees' Reunion Was A Shock To PrasSources say Fugees fans should "stay tuned!!!"By Caroline Fisher
- MusicThe Fugees Reunite For What Could Be The Final Time At The Roots PicnicThe Fugees reunited at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on Saturday.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentThe Fugees Songs: The Hip Hop Group's 7 Biggest HitsWhich is your favorite song by The Fugees?By Victor Omega
- MusicFugees Member Pras Found Guilty In Federal Conspiracy CaseThe MC is looking at a pretty lengthy sentence.By Noah Grant
- NewsThe Fugees Tore Their Rivals On The Mic On "Zealots"Commemorating the 25th anniversary of the release of "The Score" by The Fugees.By Aron A.
- NewsHot 97 RipFunkmaster Flex reveals an unreleased Fugees' gem. By Q. K. W.
- NewsUnreleased 1995 Westwood FreestyleTim Westwood shares an unreleased Fugees freestyle this week.By hnhh