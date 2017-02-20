Lana Del Rey
- RelationshipsQuavo & Lana Del Rey Sighting Sparks Relationship RumorsIs this the next great musical power couple?By Ben Mock
- MusicLana Del Rey Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The SingerLana Del Rey is a leading force in the industry, with a net worth that some only dream of.By Jake Skudder
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Album Of The YearHere are the nominees for Album Of The Year. By Demi Phillips
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Song Of The YearOut of the eight songs nominated, seven are by women.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureLana Del Rey Poses Topless On Upcoming Album ArtworkAlong with the salacious new photo, the "Diet Mountain Dew" hitmaker revealed that the project is facing a two-week delay. Fans can now expect to hear it on March 24th.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLana Del Rey's Surprise New Single "Wildflower Wildfire" Will Give You GoosebumpsLana Del Rey releases her new single "Wildflower Wildfire" produced by Mike Dean.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAriana Grande, Miley Cyrus, & Lana Del Rey Drop Visual For "Don't Call Me Angel"The song is featured on the forthcoming "Charlie's Angels" soundtrack.By Erika Marie
- NewsLana Del Rey's "Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have" Has ArrivedLana Del Rey dabbles in optimism, at least in theory. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLana Del Rey Drops Ethereal Nine Minute Single "Venice Bitch"Lana Del Rey builds a hypnotic soundscape on "Venice Bitch."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLana Del Rey Releases New Song "Mariners Apartment Complex" And VisualsLana Del Rey has returned with a new single.By hnhh
- NewsSummer Bummer (Clams Casino Remix)Clams Casino brings a hazy new take on "Summer Bummer."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGroupie LoveLana Del Rey's debuts another new song, "Groupie Love."By Matt F
- Music VideosLana Del Rey Feat. The Weeknd "Lust For Life" VideoWatch Lana Del Rey's video for "Lust For Life."By Jonathan Carey
- NewsCoachella Woodstock In MindListen to Lana Del Rey's newest track.By Jonathan Carey
- Music VideosLana Del Rey Feat. The Weeknd "Lust For Life" VideoLana Del Rey & The Weeknd release video for dreampop single "Lust For Life."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLust For LifeLana Del Rey & The Weeknd celebrate fantasies in "Lust For Life."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLoveListen to Lana Del Rey's new single "Love."By Danny Schwartz