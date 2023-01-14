After delivering Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters in 2021, Lana Del Rey took something of a well-deserved break last year. However, now that 2023 is settling in, the “Dealer” singer is more than eager to begin releasing new music again.

Her ninth studio album was previously announced as Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Aside from that, the public knew little – until the 37-year-old gave an update earlier this week.

Lana Del Rey attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a black-and-white Instagram post that violates nudity guidelines, Lana poses topless. She sits on the floor, one arm behind her head. Her button-down shirt is left open, exposing her right breast. As NME reports, the NSFW image is the alternate artwork for the project.

The other accompanying photos see the singer in a lace bra and cardigan. A silk bow also hangs in her hair. Along with the cover, Lizzy Grant also gave fans a look at the tracklist and features. Standout titles include “Candy Necklace,” “Taco Truck x V8,” and “Paris, Texas.”

She was the sole guest appearance on Taylor Swift’s Midnights late last year. Still, Lana opted to work with all male collaborators for her album. Father John Misty, Bleachers, Tommy Genesis, and Jon Batiste will all appear on the forthcoming project in different capacities.

The 11th track of Lana Del Rey’s new album is titled “Grandfather Please Stand On The Shoulders Of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing.” pic.twitter.com/vX20WLIOE3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 14, 2023

Lana’s initial release date for Ocean Blvd was March 10. “March 24 now, thanks,” she wrote to her followers earlier this week. “Box set, and merch.”

In December she shared her “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” single. It was produced by the vocalist herself, alongside Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes.

Find a censored version of Lana Del Rey’s next album cover below, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

Lana Del Rey looking gorgeous photographed for her new upcoming album. pic.twitter.com/XjDzCf67RI — Pop Hive (@thepophive) January 14, 2023

