- MusicWhat Is J Balvin's Best-Selling Album?As we anticipate the next body of work from J Balvin, we are looking into what his biggest album to date is.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJ Balvin Praises Britney Spears' Memoir SuccessJ Balvin offers heartfelt praise for Britney Spears.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureBad Bunny's "THUNDER Y LIGHTNING" Diss Leaves J Balvin Confused: Watch"I don’t understand what was going through his head," Balvin told his followers on Instagram live after tapping into his former collaborator's new album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBritney Spears Claims She Didn't Know Who J Balvin & Maluma WereBritney Spears recently linked up with J Balvin and Maluma.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBritney Spears Joins J Balvin & Maluma For Dinner In New York City Ahead Of Memoir"The Woman In Me" comes out October 24, so maybe the pop star is in The Big Apple for a small press run, promos, or just to hang with some musician friends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsJ Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled Want To See Those "Dientes" On New SingleThe classic crunk-pop hit "Yeah!" gets a dembow-centric, house-inspired remix from these hitmakers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 2018Drake emerged the undisputed rap champion of 2018.By Demi Phillips
- SportsJ Balvin Joins Jimmy Butler For Some StreetballThe two men also enjoyed some breakfast together.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJ Balvin Reveals Blue Ivy Was Behind Beyonce's “Mi Gente” FeatureBlue Ivy was a big fan of "Mi Gente," according to J Balvin.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJ Balvin & Ed Sheeran Collaboration Album Coming In 2024J Balvin and Ed Sheeran are joining forces next year.By Jake Lyda
- SneakersJ Balvin Gifts DJ Khaled His Air Jordan 3: WatchJ Balvin gave Khaled the best gift possible.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJ Balvin Previews His Air Jordan 3 CollaborationJ Balvin was flexing his latest shoe in Miami this weekend. By Alexander Cole