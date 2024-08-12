J Balvin Returns To His Roots With New Album, "Rayo"

J Balvin has shared his sixth studio album, Rayo , making for the first full-length effort from the "Prince of Reggaeton" since 2021. The new project features collaborations with Chencho Corleone, Luar la L, Feid, Saiko, Bad Gyal, Zion, Dei V, Ryan Castro, Blessd, Carín León, Omar Courtz, Yovngchimi, Quevedo, Mambo Kingz and DJ Luian. It takes its name from the first car that his father bought him. He dropped the project on streaming services on Friday.

Speaking about the project with PEOPLE for a recent interview, he revealed his inspiration for the music. "This album is inspired by when I was a kid doing music just for the love of the music, forgetting about the business. This is something that reminded me of my childhood when I wanted to be an artist. When I was the most hungry, it's when I was a kid," Balvin told the outlet. "Now, I still feel the same hunger that I had before, but I don't have to prove myself and I just enjoy the process of the music. That's why it's so important to me, this album, because I just had fun doing it." Be on the lookout for further updates on J Balvin on HotNewHipHop and check out his new album, Rayo, below.