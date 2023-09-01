J Balvin Joins Jimmy Butler For Some Streetball

Jimmy Butler and J Balvin teamed up for a game of pickup basketball this week. Both men showed off some flair before enjoying some food with the rest of the crew. It’s good to see Balvin enjoying himself as he prepares to drop a new album later this year. Back in July, Balvin told Nylon that the project is very advanced, but it’s easy to digest.” Back to the video released today, Butler can be seen dunking and generally outplaying everyone. But regardless of Butler’s skill, everyone appears to be having a good time.

While enjoying breakfast, Butler can be seen vibing to the music over bowls of what appears to be chicken and rice. Furthermore, while the quality of the video isn’t the best, someone says something to Butler in Spanish. Butler can be saying, “no no, I’m not going to let you hype me,” presumably in response to his vibing and dancing.

Read More: Eric Lewis, NBA ref caught with a burner Twitter, retires

Jimmy Butler And J Balvin Shoot Hoops

This is something of a more positive basketball experience than the one Butler had earlier in the summer. While touring China in July, a fan hit Butler in the face with a shoe. “Man, what an unreal experience,” Butler said to the camera. “First of all, besides getting hit in the face with a shoe, which was probably my favorite part of the whole thing.” The video included footage of the incident, with what appeared to be a pink Croc gently bouncing off Butler’s face. The incident occurred in Taiyuan, a city of around 5.3 million people in Eastern Central China. However, Butler seemed unharmed and, as mentioned, laughed off the incident as his “favorite part” of the outing.

However, playing basketball with J Balvin is not the only thing that Butler has been up to. He also joined the ball crew at the US Open. Butler was on hand to perform ballboy duties in a exhibition between Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alacaraz. Butler traveled to London earlier in the year to support Alacaraz at Wimbledon. The young Spaniard eventually won the tournament in a thrilling final against Novak Djokovic.

Read More: Damian Lillard recreates Paid In Full takeout scene with Cam’ron

[via]