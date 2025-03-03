News
G$ Lil Ronnie
Music
Fort Worth Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie & His Five-Year-Old Daughter Reportedly Shot & Killed
This is still a developing story, so details are scarce as of right now, but our thoughts go out to the loved ones of G$ Lil Ronnie.
By
Zachary Horvath
3 hrs ago
