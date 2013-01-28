Big Daddy Kane
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rap Legend Worth?Delve into the legendary career of Big Daddy Kane, from pioneering hip-hop's golden age to his lasting impact on the genre and culture.By Rain Adams
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Approves Of Jay-Z's Birthday As A National HolidayMany would argue that Dark Gable deserves the accolade before Hov, but then again, B.D.K. paved the way for Jay's even larger success story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWyclef Jean Freestyles For Big Daddy KaneWyclef Jean impressed the Juice Crew member with his recent freestyle.By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Dubs J. Cole His "Favorite Emcee Of This Era"Big Daddy Kane thinks J. Cole is one of the top lyricists in the game.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Talks Hip Hop 50, Going Commercial, And More On "Drink Champs"Big Daddy Kane says that hip hop music "has no origin."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBig Daddy Kane's Set Crashed By Masked RapperThe unwanted encounter almost got physical.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBig Daddy Kane's Debut "Long Live The Kane" Turns 35A lyrical champion of wordplay and the not-so-humble brags.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Says He Wants To "Build" With Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak BlackBig Daddy Kane thinks older and younger generations of artists need to come together.By Caroline Fisher
- Original ContentBig Daddy Kane Wants The Legends To Shine At Essence Festival: On Preserving The Culture, Melle Mel & The Most Important Hip-Hop AlbumAhead of his performance at Essence Festival, Big Daddy Kane discusses the importance of honoring Hip-Hop legends, his appreciation for J. Cole and Conway, and what he hopes hip-hop will accomplish in the next 50 years. By Aron A.
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Shows Love To Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black & MigosBig Dady Kane says hip-hop needs to bridge the gap between generations to reach another 50 years. By Aron A.
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Says Eminem "Surprised" Him With His Insight On Hip-HopBig Daddy Kane recently reflected on speaking with Eminem for his upcoming documentary, "Paragraphs I Manifest."By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Isn't Threatened By AI But Fears Its Impact On New RappersEXCLUSIVE: Big Daddy Kane gives props to J. Cole, Conway The Machine, Rapsody & Lady London and sends a message to the youth regarding AI.By Aron A.
- MusicKendrick Lamar & J. Cole Praised By Big Daddy Kane For Being "True To Lyricism"The legendary Brooklyn MC also shouted out some members of Griselda.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Calls J. Cole His "Hero," Praises Migos, Rapsody, & MoreThe Rap pioneer explained why he's such a fan of the Migos and their delivery.By Erika Marie
- News28 Bars Of KaneLegendary emcee Big Daddy Kane links up with DJ Premier on this classic sounding beat that is an ode to the Jordan XXVIII that just dropped, so he hit fans up with 28 bars.By Steve Kerry