Liquid Form - EP by The Alchemist

The Alchemist is back with another carefully curated collection of beats and bars. Liquid Form continues the legendary producer's incredible run, bringing together a mix of established stars and underground favorites over his signature soulful, sample-heavy production. The EP features Conway, 2Chainz, Boldy James & Kool G Rap. Additionally, when announcing the EP on IG, he made sure to mention, "Congratulations to the New York Knicks!"

Few producers have been as prolific or influential as Alchemist over the past decade. Between collaborative albums with Larry June, Earl Sweatshirt, Boldy James, and countless others, he's become one of hip-hop's most trusted architects. And hip-hop fans always look forward to hearing more from him. One person wrote on reddit, "Oooh alchemist g rap, we ready."



Liquid Form arrives fresh off another busy year for the producer and further proves why rappers continue lining up to work with him.