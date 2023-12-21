The Whooliganz: Where Are They Now?

Before The Alchemist and Scott Caan went on to establish themselves as individual figures in the entertainment industry, they were in a hip-hop group together called The Whooliganz. In the early 1990s, the two met as teenagers in Beverly Hills, connecting through hip-hop. They formed The Whooliganz, with Alchemist going by the name Mudfoot, and Caan as Mad Skillz. The group generated a buzz in California, associating with Cypress Hill and House Of Pain. The Whooliganz released their first single, “Put Your Handz Up” in 1993. It was intended for their debut album on Tommy Boy Records. After the label eventually shelved the group, they went their separate ways to establish individual careers for themselves.

The Alchemist and Scott Caan reunited as The Whooliganz in 2014. Caan joined Domo Genesis on Alchemist and Evidence’s Step Brothers project, Lord Steppington highlight, “Byron G.” Celebrating its 10th anniversary the following month, their 2014 collaboration is their most recent release. Step Brothers, however, told DJ Vlad that The Whooliganz recorded another song with Action Bronson. “He killed everybody on that one,” Alchemist and Evidence exclaimed about Caan’s lyrical performance. This second Whooliganz record where Scott Caan supposedly out-rapped Action Bronson remains unreleased. Aside from their reunion last decade, The Alchemist and Scott Caan have remained successful in their respective industries. Here is a look into where The Whooliganz are now.

Scott Caan

CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 23: Actor Scott Caan attends Safe Kids Day 2017 at Smashbox Studios on April 23, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Safe Kids Worldwide)

Shortly after The Whooliganz parted ways, Scott Caan pursued acting, following in the footsteps of his father, James Caan. Known for his roles in the Ocean’s trilogy, Entourage, and Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan has continued with acting. Recently, he has been involved in both film and TV. After Hawaii Five-0 concluded in 2020, Caan’s latest roles both premiered this year. He currently stars as Jason Grant in Alert: Missing Persons Unit, which premiered in January. The series revolves around the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit. Scott Caan assumed the lead role of Jackie Powers in the 2023 action thriller comedy film, One Day as a Lion, starring alongside Frank Grillo and J.K. Simmons. Caan also serves as executive producer and a writer for the movie, continuing his long-lasting career in the TV and film industries.

The Alchemist

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Daniel Alan Maman professionally known as The Alchemist attends the funeral held For rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep In New York City on June 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

The Alchemist has cemented himself as one of hip hop’s most esteemed producers. He is known for his eclectic samples and hypnotic boom-bap loops. Respected by both mainstream and underground audiences, the veteran producer, rapper, and DJ has worked with almost everyone in the game. The Alchemist started producing for acts like Mobb Deep and Dilated Peoples early in his career before following a path of quality and consistency. He then struck a balance between DJing for Eminem and solidifying his lane as an independent artist. In addition to The Whooliganz, The Alchemist is a member of multiple hip-hop duos, including the aforementioned Step Brothers with Evidence, and Gangrene with Oh No.

Recently, The Alchemist has remained consistent as a rapper and producer. He crafted beats for a host of different artists and produced full-length collaborations. This year, he and Larry June released The Great Escape, and Mike and Wiki tapped him for Faith Is Like A Rock. He and Earl Sweatshirt joined forces for Voir Dire, one of 2023's best hip-hop albums. Larry June, Earl Sweatshirt, and Mike also contributed verses to the producer’s Flying High project. Along with the beats he has tailored for other artists, The Alchemist spat bars with some of his closest collaborators on Flying High Pt. 2. His latest EP features appearances from Conway the Machine, Action Bronson, Oh No, and Curren$y.

