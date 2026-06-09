Stefon Diggs Claps Back At People Calling Him Gay Over Pink Bag

BY Aron A.
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Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills walks the red carpet before the NFL Honors awards special at the Phoenix Convention Center on
Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills walks the red carpet before the NFL Honors awards special at the Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Uscp 7ov70efmizctg0p014jq Original
Stefon Diggs has jokes.

Just another day and a viral moment for Stefon Diggs. The Eagles Wide Receiver has been making headlines for one reason or another this year–Super Bowl win, baby mama drama, Cardi B drama, lawsuits etc. However, his latest headline has little to do with scandal outside and everything to do with his fashion choices.

A new picture of Stefon Diggs went viral where he’s rocking a pink bag over his shoulders. Although it looks like more of a tote bag, many fans quickly labeled it a purse, and as you could imagine, that label also came with people calling him gay. 

The post appeared on what seems to be his burner account, @ineedtherapyfrr, with the caption appropriately reading, “Im the type to know something bothers you… and intentionally try to make it worse.”

Evidently, he knew what he was doing. When one fan said he was “bringing his pride out for the month,” he fired back, writing, “Mr let me flex in my profile pic so the world can see how strong I am.” Another person wished him a Happy Pride, to which he stated, “You got hightop dreads… and stop wearing sports bra’s to hide them. You know’s we can still see em.”

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

What’s Happening With Cardi B And Stefon Diggs?

Outside of responding to random Instagram users from his burner account, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have been rumored to be back together, but it doesn’t seem like either of them is willing to confirm that to be true. After they were spotted together on Mother’s Day, Stefon Diggs was later approached by paparazzi who asked him about their relationship. Ultimately, he said that he has love for her as the mother of his child but refused to confirm whether they are working things out. 

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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