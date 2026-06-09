Stefon Diggs Claps Back At People Calling Him Gay Over Pink Bag

Just another day and a viral moment for Stefon Diggs. The Eagles Wide Receiver has been making headlines for one reason or another this year–Super Bowl win, baby mama drama, Cardi B drama, lawsuits etc. However, his latest headline has little to do with scandal outside and everything to do with his fashion choices.

A new picture of Stefon Diggs went viral where he’s rocking a pink bag over his shoulders. Although it looks like more of a tote bag, many fans quickly labeled it a purse, and as you could imagine, that label also came with people calling him gay.

The post appeared on what seems to be his burner account, @ineedtherapyfrr, with the caption appropriately reading, “Im the type to know something bothers you… and intentionally try to make it worse.”

Evidently, he knew what he was doing. When one fan said he was “bringing his pride out for the month,” he fired back, writing, “Mr let me flex in my profile pic so the world can see how strong I am.” Another person wished him a Happy Pride, to which he stated, “You got hightop dreads… and stop wearing sports bra’s to hide them. You know’s we can still see em.”

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