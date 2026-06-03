Chris Brown’s Home Faces Another Intruder Days After Man’s Arrest

BY Aron A.
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Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
A woman was arrested after trying to get onto Chris Brown's property uninvited.

It’s never a dull moment at Chris Brown’s home. A few people in his rabid fanbase have taken things to extremes in the past by trying to breach his privacy and enter his home uninvited. Fortunately for him, none of them have particularly succeeded. But according to TMZ, another person has been arrested after trying to get onto his property in Tarzana, CA, on June 2nd. 

The outlet reports that the police received a call reporting a burglary when the caller said that a woman broke into the home. Police showed up to his home, where they arrested the woman, with sources claiming that she didn’t succeed in entering the home.

This marks the second arrest to take place at Chris Brown’s home in recent times. In mid-May, another intruder was arrested on his property. The first time happened after the alleged intruder tried to hop the fence and start a fire. After police apprehended him, he reportedly returned and began pacing the roadway in front of Breezy’s home before police arrived and took him into custody. This same individual was arrested for the third time within 48 hours after trying to scale the fence at Chris Brown’s home. 

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Chris Brown Fires Security Guard Over Shooting

This occurred nearly a month after Chris Brown fired his security guard following an altercation that involved a CO2-style weapon being discharged. Sources claim that the woman ran over the security guard’s foot with a car, and she told police that he shot at her car. The security guard was eventually arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

We will keep you posted on any further updates regarding the latest arrest at Chris Brown’s home this week. Let us know your thoughts on the latest controversy at Chris Brown’s home below.  

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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