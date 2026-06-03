Chris Brown’s Home Faces Another Intruder Days After Man’s Arrest

It’s never a dull moment at Chris Brown’s home. A few people in his rabid fanbase have taken things to extremes in the past by trying to breach his privacy and enter his home uninvited. Fortunately for him, none of them have particularly succeeded. But according to TMZ, another person has been arrested after trying to get onto his property in Tarzana, CA, on June 2nd.

The outlet reports that the police received a call reporting a burglary when the caller said that a woman broke into the home. Police showed up to his home, where they arrested the woman, with sources claiming that she didn’t succeed in entering the home.

This marks the second arrest to take place at Chris Brown’s home in recent times. In mid-May, another intruder was arrested on his property. The first time happened after the alleged intruder tried to hop the fence and start a fire. After police apprehended him, he reportedly returned and began pacing the roadway in front of Breezy’s home before police arrived and took him into custody. This same individual was arrested for the third time within 48 hours after trying to scale the fence at Chris Brown’s home.

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Chris Brown Fires Security Guard Over Shooting

This occurred nearly a month after Chris Brown fired his security guard following an altercation that involved a CO2-style weapon being discharged. Sources claim that the woman ran over the security guard’s foot with a car, and she told police that he shot at her car. The security guard was eventually arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.