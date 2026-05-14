Chris Brown went through a harrowing experience on Wednesday night as a trespasser made his way onto the singer's property. According to TMZ, the man was eventually arrested by police. It was revealed that the man had allegedly attempted to start a fire at the home.

All of this went down in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Tarzana. Police were called to the home by a neighbor, who spotted the man hop a fence into the property. This all went down at 7 PM PST, which means the sun was still up. There was no way the man could have hidden himself from others.

Someone in Chris Brown's home reportedly confronted the man, and once the police arrived on the scene, he was arrested for trespassing. According to the neighbor who called the cops, the trespasser was known to the community and was considered to be a problem.

Chris Brown's Home The Site Of Two Major Incidents

Watch full video on TMZ

Above, you can hear the police call from a separate incident that allegedly took place outside of Chris Brown's home just a few weeks ago. This particular incident involved Brown's security guard. Shots were allegedly fired at the scene.

This recent trespassing incident comes days after Brown released his new album, BROWN. It is an album that has proven to be extremely polarizing. Pitchfork gave it their worst score of the 2020s so far. Meanwhile, Brown has since responded to the review with laughing emojis.

Ultimately, this is a bizarre situation, and we can only imagine what must have been going through the singer's head at the time.

This is a developing story that we will continue to follow.