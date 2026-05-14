Trespasser Arrested At Chris Brown's Home After Trying To Start A Fire

BY Alexander Cole
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NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Chris Brown had another incident occur at his home, as a man was arrested for trying to start a fire on his property.

Chris Brown went through a harrowing experience on Wednesday night as a trespasser made his way onto the singer's property. According to TMZ, the man was eventually arrested by police. It was revealed that the man had allegedly attempted to start a fire at the home.

All of this went down in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Tarzana. Police were called to the home by a neighbor, who spotted the man hop a fence into the property. This all went down at 7 PM PST, which means the sun was still up. There was no way the man could have hidden himself from others.

Someone in Chris Brown's home reportedly confronted the man, and once the police arrived on the scene, he was arrested for trespassing. According to the neighbor who called the cops, the trespasser was known to the community and was considered to be a problem.

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Chris Brown's Home The Site Of Two Major Incidents
Watch full video on TMZ

Above, you can hear the police call from a separate incident that allegedly took place outside of Chris Brown's home just a few weeks ago. This particular incident involved Brown's security guard. Shots were allegedly fired at the scene.

This recent trespassing incident comes days after Brown released his new album, BROWN. It is an album that has proven to be extremely polarizing. Pitchfork gave it their worst score of the 2020s so far. Meanwhile, Brown has since responded to the review with laughing emojis.

Ultimately, this is a bizarre situation, and we can only imagine what must have been going through the singer's head at the time.

This is a developing story that we will continue to follow.

UPDATE: According to TMZ, the same trespasser was arrested again on Thursday morning.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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