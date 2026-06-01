Tory Lanez Wants Restraining Order Against Prison Guard

Legal troubles for Tory Lanez now extend beyond his criminal conviction and into a growing dispute with California prison officials. The incarcerated rapper recently secured a temporary restraining order after alleging that a correctional officer at California Men’s Colony has engaged in behavior that threatens his safety. According to court filings submitted by his attorney, Lanez believes he is being subjected to intimidation and retaliation tied to legal action he has taken against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. A judge granted temporary relief while the matter moves through the courts.
The filing comes just weeks after Lanez pursued a $100 million lawsuit connected to a violent prison attack in 2025 that left him hospitalized with multiple stab wounds and two collapsed lungs. His legal team claims a staff member at his current facility referenced that near-fatal assault while discussing the possibility of moving him to a different housing unit, raising concerns that he could be placed in an environment where his safety would be at greater risk.
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Tory Lanez's Attorney Says He's "At Risk"
Lanez's team argue the situation has escalated beyond routine prison disputes and now presents an immediate threat that requires court intervention. "The retaliation, threats, and interference with [Lanez]'s access to the courts are ongoing, immediate, andescalating, and they place [Lanez] at risk of further injury before the Court can hear the matter on full notice," Crystal Morgan, the singer's attorney, shared in the court documents, according to USA Today. "The conduct at issue is an ongoing threat to [Lanez]'s safety. Such a harm cannot be undone by a later judgment or through money damages."
Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year sentence following his conviction in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. His attorneys continue challenging aspects of his incarceration. In addition to limiting contact with the officer named in the complaint, Lanez is also seeking protections against potential retaliation and requesting that prison officials preserve records that could become relevant as the legal battle unfolds.