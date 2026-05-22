Charleston White Recounts Tense Confrontation With Young Thug

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Charleston White Recounts Tense Confrontation Young Thug
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: Young Thug attends as David Grutman promotes his first book "Take It Personal: How To Succeed By Building Relationships And Playing The Long Game" at Florida International University on April 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Vanessa Castillo/Getty Images)
Charleston White had been criticizing Young Thug for a while before they had a tense confrontation in Florida.

Charleston White recently sat down with DJ Vlad for a new VladTV interview, during which Vlad asked him about his viral run-in with Young Thug. For those unaware, the two got into a tense confrontation back in March of this year, which White is shedding a little more light on now.

The social media personality said he doesn't know what the altercation was about, reflecting on collaborating for community outreach in Atlanta with Thug while he was still in prison. He also spoke on partnering with him for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, so they had some history together before the incident.

But Charleston White's friendship with YSL affiliate and YSL RICO trial witness Woody apparently threw a wrench into things, according to Charleston. "Atlanta was mad at me for f***ing with Woody," he remarked. White talked about Woody and Thugger getting in touch, White speaking on the Gunna situation and angering Thug, and thinking YSL and Thug didn't care about White's developments. "I didn't know it was that serious," he said.

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Charleston White's Young Thug Incident

Then, Charleston White's issues with Young Thug came into clearer view when he got to the Coulda Been Love reunion by Druski in Florida that was the site of the altercation. Thug's entourage eventually approached him, and Thug allegedly said, 'We step on s**t.'

White didn't think much of it, as he thought the rapper wouldn't want to risk his probation, but he hoped they would try. He said he reached for his mace and claimed someone said 'Don't lose your life in here' and pretended to hold a gun.

White spoke on pretending to try to press charges to make a big deal out of this, even speaking with police to get and give more information. He spoke on the video of him flaunting his mace before security broke things up.

Charleston White made more claims about Young Thug, alleging he and Lil Baby are trying to establish intimidating dominance in Miami. But we'll see if any of this leads to actual developments instead of online clashes over brief altercations. After all, White thought the whole thing was good for content, and played into it.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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