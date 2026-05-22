Charleston White Recounts Tense Confrontation With Young Thug

Charleston White recently sat down with DJ Vlad for a new VladTV interview, during which Vlad asked him about his viral run-in with Young Thug. For those unaware, the two got into a tense confrontation back in March of this year, which White is shedding a little more light on now.

The social media personality said he doesn't know what the altercation was about, reflecting on collaborating for community outreach in Atlanta with Thug while he was still in prison. He also spoke on partnering with him for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, so they had some history together before the incident.

But Charleston White's friendship with YSL affiliate and YSL RICO trial witness Woody apparently threw a wrench into things, according to Charleston. "Atlanta was mad at me for f***ing with Woody," he remarked. White talked about Woody and Thugger getting in touch, White speaking on the Gunna situation and angering Thug, and thinking YSL and Thug didn't care about White's developments. "I didn't know it was that serious," he said.

Charleston White's Young Thug Incident

Then, Charleston White's issues with Young Thug came into clearer view when he got to the Coulda Been Love reunion by Druski in Florida that was the site of the altercation. Thug's entourage eventually approached him, and Thug allegedly said, 'We step on s**t.'

White didn't think much of it, as he thought the rapper wouldn't want to risk his probation, but he hoped they would try. He said he reached for his mace and claimed someone said 'Don't lose your life in here' and pretended to hold a gun.

White spoke on pretending to try to press charges to make a big deal out of this, even speaking with police to get and give more information. He spoke on the video of him flaunting his mace before security broke things up.