Eminem's Ex-Wife, Kim Scott, Arrested Two Days After Pleading No Contest To Drunk Driving Charge

BY Alexander Cole
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Kim Mathers Appears In Court
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI - JULY 1: Kim Mathers, Eminem's ex-wife, leaves the courtroom of St. Clair Shores District Court July 1, 2003 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan after her arraignment. Mathers was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance of less than 25 grams, driving with license suspended, revoked, or denied, and failure to use due care while passing a stationary emergency vehicle. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Just two days after a no-contest plea, Kim Scott, the ex-wife of Eminem, has found herself back in custody for suspected DUI.

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is going through yet another bout of legal trouble, and it could not have come at a worse time. As we reported just a couple of days ago, Scott pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges. These charges were for impaired driving and failure to report an accident, according to TMZ.

On Wednesday night, Scott was arrested yet again for suspicion of driving under the influence. As per Chesterfield Township PD Detective Sergeant Joseph Field, it is being said that Scott struck a parked car. This accident took place in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit. It also took place at night, just after 9 PM.

Scott was then taken to the Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, where she was booked. However, TMZ is reporting that Scott has since been released.

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Kim Scott Arrest
Watch full video on TMZ

The original incident that landed Scott with two misdemeanors was quite similar. She crashed into a parked car while her son and three friends were in the car. Subsequently, she drove home and crashed into her garage. Scott took a breathalyzer test at the scene as police reportedly found liquor in bottles throughout the car.

For those who may remember, Eminem and Scott had a tumultuous relationship. The two were married for a couple of years between 1999 and 2001, before getting back together briefly in 2006.

Overall, this is a very sad story, and we hope Scott can get the help she needs.

This is a developing story that we will be keeping tabs on. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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