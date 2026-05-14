Just two days after a no-contest plea, Kim Scott, the ex-wife of Eminem, has found herself back in custody for suspected DUI.

The original incident that landed Scott with two misdemeanors was quite similar. She crashed into a parked car while her son and three friends were in the car. Subsequently, she drove home and crashed into her garage. Scott took a breathalyzer test at the scene as police reportedly found liquor in bottles throughout the car.

On Wednesday night, Scott was arrested yet again for suspicion of driving under the influence. As per Chesterfield Township PD Detective Sergeant Joseph Field, it is being said that Scott struck a parked car. This accident took place in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit. It also took place at night, just after 9 PM.

Eminem 's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is going through yet another bout of legal trouble , and it could not have come at a worse time. As we reported just a couple of days ago, Scott pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges. These charges were for impaired driving and failure to report an accident, according to TMZ.

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