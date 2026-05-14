Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is going through yet another bout of legal trouble, and it could not have come at a worse time. As we reported just a couple of days ago, Scott pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges. These charges were for impaired driving and failure to report an accident, according to TMZ.
On Wednesday night, Scott was arrested yet again for suspicion of driving under the influence. As per Chesterfield Township PD Detective Sergeant Joseph Field, it is being said that Scott struck a parked car. This accident took place in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit. It also took place at night, just after 9 PM.
Scott was then taken to the Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, where she was booked. However, TMZ is reporting that Scott has since been released.
Kim Scott Arrest
The original incident that landed Scott with two misdemeanors was quite similar. She crashed into a parked car while her son and three friends were in the car. Subsequently, she drove home and crashed into her garage. Scott took a breathalyzer test at the scene as police reportedly found liquor in bottles throughout the car.
For those who may remember, Eminem and Scott had a tumultuous relationship. The two were married for a couple of years between 1999 and 2001, before getting back together briefly in 2006.
Overall, this is a very sad story, and we hope Scott can get the help she needs.
This is a developing story that we will be keeping tabs on. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.