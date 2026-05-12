Eminem’s Ex-Wife Will Be Sentenced For Drunk Driving Charges

The ex-wife of Eminem, Kimberly Mathers, will be sentenced on impaired driving and hit-and-run charges next month, as All Hip Hop pointed out. Mathers pleaded no contest after a hit-and-run incident in February. The former spouse of the rap star was accused of driving under the influence when she crashed her vehicle into a parked car while her son and his friends were in the car with her.

Mathers made the no-contest plea in New Baltimore’s 42-2 District Court. Police said that she crashed her white Range Rover into a Dodge pick-up truck. The impact of the crash was so hard that the pick-up truck moved 50 feet from where it was parked originally. What’s even more is that police said that she was impaired at the time of the crash, per Click On Detroit.

In court, Mathers was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and failure to stop after a collision. The first count is a 93-day misdemeanor sentence, while the second count is a 90-day misdemeanor. In the aftermath of her arraignment, she pleaded no contest to both.

Mathers will be sentenced on June 17th, 2026, at the same court.

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This Isn’t Eminem's Ex-Wife's First DWI Charge, According To Reports

Per The Detroit News, Kimberly Mathers was previously charged after driving an SUV into a ditch after hitting a utility pole in 2015. Court records for that case were reportedly sealed, though a resident in Chesterfield Township, where the crash occurred, called into Mojo In The Morning and alleged that she drank, got into her vehicle, and tried to end her life. The report claims that court records were sealed because the incident related to a suicide attempt. She was later sentenced to a year of probation and a $900 fine.