hit-and-run
- SportsGervonta Davis To Spend Rest Of House Arrest Sentence In JailGervonta Davis will be behind bars for the next two months.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDaniLeigh Reportedly Had A Bottle Of Tequila In Her Vehicle During Hit-And-Run ArrestDaniLeigh was booked yesterday after allegedly hitting a man on a moped.By Caroline Fisher
- TVAngus Cloud From "Euphoria" Allegedly Involved In Hit-And-RunThe "Euphoria" actor allegedly drove off to a parking lot, then drove away. By Emily Burr
- RelationshipsBiggie Smalls' Daughter T'yanna Wallace Posted $1M Bond For Her Boyfriend's Hit-And-Run: ReportTyshawn Baldwin allegedly sped off during a routine traffic stop in Queens earlier this month, taking down three pedestrians in the process.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Father's Killer Pleads Guilty To 2 Charges, Will Face Jail TimeRobert Maraj was killed in February of 2021 after being struck in a hit-and-run.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDriver Who Allegedly Killed Nicki Minaj's Father Denies Wrongdoing: ReportThe 70-year-old man allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run is denying any wrongdoing in the $150 million legal battle. By Madusa S.
- MusicTrey Songz Accused Of Injuring Woman In Hit-And-Run IncidentThe recording artist is accused of injuring a woman's hand with his vehicle and speeding off. By Madusa S.
- MusicGunna Involved In Alleged Hit-And-Run Car CrashGunna's Lamborghini Urus was struck by an armored bank truck in an alleged hit-and-run.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeGervonta Davis Indicted On Several Charges Related To Hit-And-Run Crash: ReportIn November 2020, prosecutors claim Davis hit a vehicle carrying four people and fled the scene with an unidentified woman.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Mother Files $150 Million Lawsuit After Father’s Hit-And-Run Death64-year-old Robert Maraj was struck by a car and killed back in February.By hnhh
- Pop CultureDriver Who Fatally Struck Nicki Minaj's Father Turns Himself In: ReportThe man responsible for fatally hitting Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, with his car has reportedly turned himself in.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj's Father Killed In Hit-And-Run: ReportNicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, has died after a hit-and-run accident in New York. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMiranda Lambert Involved In Hit-&-Run With "Erratic" DriverSinger Miranda Lambert was involved in a hit-and-run accident, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- CrimeLori Harvey Avoids Jail Time In Hit & Run CaseLori Harvey was able to leverage a deal with prosecutors in relation to her hit & run case.By Alexander Cole