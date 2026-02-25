Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott's DUI Arrest Caught In New Bodycam Video

BY Cole Blake
Marshall Mathers Court Hearing
MT. CLEMENS, MI - MARCH 26: Kim Mathers appears in Macomb County Circuit Court March 26, 2007 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Mathers' ex-husband, Marshall Mathers, also known as rapper Eminem, filed a motion seeking to prohibit her from making derogatory, disparaging, inflammatory and otherwise negative comments about him in public, claming that her comments could harm the couples' daughter Hailie. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
In the bodycam footage, officers searched through Kim Scott's car and put her in handcuffs after giving her a breathalyzer test.

Bodycam footage of police arresting Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, has been published by TMZ. Police hit her with two charges for allegedly crashing into a neighbor's car while under the influence of alcohol, last week. The videos show the state she was in when officers put handcuffs on her.

It begins with Scott explaining her side of the story, claiming there was a third car that swerved into her lane and forced her to hit the neighbor's vehicle. When she denies having been drinking, the officer replies, "Well, I just had to ask because you parked your car in your garage door." She denies having done so, instead suggesting that the car is just very close to the door. The officers then show her the damage to the garage door. "My kids were screaming and yelling because they thought this guy was following us," she remarks. Eventually, she admits to having consumed alcohol "two or three hours ago."

In another video, one of the police officers searches through Scott's car and discovers a soda bottle allegedly containing alcohol. "Empty Fireball shooter there. That's not A&W," one officer remarks, before handing it over to another cop to test it. Finally, the officers perform a breathalyzer test on Scott and put her in handcuffs.

Kim Scott's Charges

Overall, police ended up charging Kim Scott with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop or identify after causing property damage. Both are misdemeanor offenses. Her attorney, Michael Smith, told TMZ that she is "a good person, a beautiful human being."

Kim Scott is best known for her on-and-off relationship with Eminem from the late 1990s through the 2000s. They were married from 1999 to 2001 and then again from 2006 to 2007. They share a daughter, Hailie Jade. Eminem referenced both Scott and Hailie in his music numerous times, early in his career, such as on the songs “Kim” and “’97 Bonnie & Clyde," among others.

