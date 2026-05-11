Ne-Yo Believes Polyamory Has Hurt His Career

He's put his unconventional polyamorous relationship on display, but Ne-Yo now claims that it has been detrimental to his profession. Back in 2023, the famed singer's marriage to Crystal Renay dissolved after seven years. Soon, he emerged with several women, whom he said were his girlfriends. There were social media posts expressing love and adoration for his ladies, but he received mixed reactions from the public, and, apparently, his business moves were negatively affected.
On a recent visit to the Sorry We're Cyrus podcast with Tish and Brandi Cyrus, the hitmaker shared that "the world is mad" about his polyamory. "There are people upset,” he said. "There's deals that I missed out on because they're like, ‘We don't know if we can get behind the whole polyamorous [thing].'"
Read More: Ne-Yo Dives Into His Polyamorous Relationship And Explains His Four Girlfriends' Roles
"It's almost like you can be a great person," Ne-Yo added. "You can show respect and appreciation [for your fans and colleagues], but the second you do something that they don't agree with, canceled, you know what I mean? And that just doesn't make any sense to me."
The singer also stated that too many people think of polyamory as being inherently sexual, but that's not the case. “We are a family. We love each other, and it's a beautiful thing,” he said. Further, Ne-Yo reportedly lives with his three girlfriends and their children, according to PEOPLE. "People say the dumbest stuff, like, ‘It's degrading.' Degrading to who? I'm not lying to nobody. Everybody is here by choice."
Read More: Ne-Yo Allows His Four Girlfriends To Take Center Stage: "I Present My Pyramid"
Following his divorce from Crystal Renay, Ne-Yo decided to tell all of the women he was dating that he wouldn't be exclusive with them, and they seemingly agreed to their lifestyle. The women seem to be dating only Ne-Yo, while he is free to pursue others. It may not be for everyone, but it apparently works for them.