News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Sorry We're Cyrus Podcast
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Relationships
Ne-Yo Believes Polyamory Has Hurt His Career
The singer & his 3 girlfriends have paraded their polyamorous relationship online, but Ne-Yo now claims it's cost him business deals.
By
Erika Marie
May 11, 2026