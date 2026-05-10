Bhad Bhabie Goes Off On Critics Accusing Her Of Blackfishing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Bhad Bhabie Goes Off Critics Accusing Her Blackfishing
WESTWOOD, CA - AUGUST 13: Danielle Bregoli arrives at the LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Bhad Bhabie took to social media to respond to folks claiming she's trying to be Black, affirming her white Jewish and Italian roots.

Bhad Bhabie has been dealing with Internet scrutiny ever since her "catch me outside" blow-up, whether it's folks questioning her cancer battle or other debates around her physical figure. However, one of the most present criticisms from haters has been about "Blackfishing," a term used to describe a non-Black person who uses and appropriates makeup, hairstyles, and more to present a Black aesthetic for self-gain.

Whether or not you think she engages in this practice, she recently uploaded (and since deleted) various Instagram Story posts denying she ever tried to look or be Black, as caught by The Shade Room. The media personality went on a very lengthy rant due to resurfaced photos comparing her past appearance to how she looks now.

She blamed that difference on age above all else, explaining she grew up, changed her hair color, "sat in the sun," and got lip filler "like who the f**k else didn't???" Bhabie also said her management team didn't give her creative control for her look back then. They allegedly "forced [her] to wear that red ponytail for 5 years."

Bhabie claimed folks are being disingenuous with their Blackfishing claims. According to her, they criticized old and new photos all the same. "It literally does not matter what I do," the 23-year-old wrote. "I have went as far as having my makeup Artist use a foundation on me that was three shades lighter and wore a blonde wig. And y'all still said I was trying to be Black."

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What Ethnicity Is Bhad Bhabie?

"I have never a day in my life said I wanted to be any other race but the race that I am which is white," she continued. "I am Italian and Jewish. My father is Jewish. My mother was Italian. I was raised Catholic Italian. That is what I am. Tt is a mental illness to think you can magically know what someone else wants for themselves. Especially when they've never said that and they have denied it but you keep forcing it on them that is sick."

Many folks did not give grace to the "Honest" artist, arguing her clap-back shows a tone-deaf lack of understanding of the accusations. We'll see if they slow down at any point of her time in the spotlight.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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