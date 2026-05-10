Bhad Bhabie Goes Off On Critics Accusing Her Of Blackfishing

Bhad Bhabie has been dealing with Internet scrutiny ever since her "catch me outside" blow-up, whether it's folks questioning her cancer battle or other debates around her physical figure. However, one of the most present criticisms from haters has been about "Blackfishing," a term used to describe a non-Black person who uses and appropriates makeup, hairstyles, and more to present a Black aesthetic for self-gain.

Whether or not you think she engages in this practice, she recently uploaded (and since deleted) various Instagram Story posts denying she ever tried to look or be Black, as caught by The Shade Room. The media personality went on a very lengthy rant due to resurfaced photos comparing her past appearance to how she looks now.

She blamed that difference on age above all else, explaining she grew up, changed her hair color, "sat in the sun," and got lip filler "like who the f**k else didn't???" Bhabie also said her management team didn't give her creative control for her look back then. They allegedly "forced [her] to wear that red ponytail for 5 years."

Bhabie claimed folks are being disingenuous with their Blackfishing claims. According to her, they criticized old and new photos all the same. "It literally does not matter what I do," the 23-year-old wrote. "I have went as far as having my makeup Artist use a foundation on me that was three shades lighter and wore a blonde wig. And y'all still said I was trying to be Black."

What Ethnicity Is Bhad Bhabie?

"I have never a day in my life said I wanted to be any other race but the race that I am which is white," she continued. "I am Italian and Jewish. My father is Jewish. My mother was Italian. I was raised Catholic Italian. That is what I am. Tt is a mental illness to think you can magically know what someone else wants for themselves. Especially when they've never said that and they have denied it but you keep forcing it on them that is sick."