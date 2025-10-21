Honest - Song by Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie has been dealing with a host of controversies, but in the midst of all of it, she continues to release new music.

Bhad Bhabie is someone who isn't just a social media star. She is also a rapper and has been making music for almost a decade at this point. Although some fans are skeptical, there is no denying she has some chops when it comes to making music. This past weekend, the artist dropped off a brand-new song called "Honest." As you will hear, this song is a mix of rap, pop, and perhaps even some R&B sprinkled in. We have Bhad Bhabie singing on the hook, while eventually transitioning into some emotionally-charged bars. The song introspective, and it shows another side of the artist that we typically do not see.

