Honest - Song by Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie is someone who isn't just a social media star. She is also a rapper and has been making music for almost a decade at this point. Although some fans are skeptical, there is no denying she has some chops when it comes to making music. This past weekend, the artist dropped off a brand-new song called "Honest." As you will hear, this song is a mix of rap, pop, and perhaps even some R&B sprinkled in. We have Bhad Bhabie singing on the hook, while eventually transitioning into some emotionally-charged bars. The song introspective, and it shows another side of the artist that we typically do not see.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Rap, R&B, Pop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Honest
Love me or hate me I never changed up
I took a negative and I flipped it into a paystub
They don't know my story, just what the media shows
The fame and money tend to bring out the greediest hoes