DJ Akadeniks Calls Jay-Z The Israel Of Hip-Hop

Jay-Z is celebrating a couple of career milestone anniversaries this year, but that doesn't mean he's avoided more critical conversations around him in recent years. Whether it was the dismissed Diddy lawsuit or alleged connections to the Epstein files, many folks are questioning his character. DJ Akademiks is chief among them, who recently compared Hov to Israel to make a point about cultural protection.

He seemed to reference Israel specifically amid their conflicts with other nations like Iran and Palestine, plus their strong backing from the United States. Ak believes people are too quick to defend or protect him, and will make up reasons to celebrate him.

"Jay-Z is the Israel of hip-hop," he remarked, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "There's a clown show of 'protect him.' This was going to be the d**k-sucking year of Jay-Z. It's the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt... They're going to make a big spectacle, like 'Why don't we appreciate him?' He's going to come out to top every f***ing list. Aren't we seeing it in real time? [...] They're just going to give Jay-Z awards just to give him awards... You see them doing it with Kendrick Lamar."

DJ Akademiks' Jay-Z Takes

"Anyone below the age of 30 looks at Jay-Z remotely close to how people look at him over the age of 40," the commentator continued. "They just look at him as, 'He was a good rapper.' That's it. This idea of him being a GOAT, I don't think younger folks look at him like that... I don't believe Jay ever really got immortalized how Michael Jordan got immortalized as number one. 'Cause Jay-Z isn't the standard that we compare musicians to. There is no standard... 'Pac, from an artist perspective, is that... I've never seen n***as say, 'You're moving like Jay-Z.'"

Previously, DJ Akademiks has been overall skeptical of Jay-Z. While he definitely had more negative than positive things to say about him in recent years, especially in terms of what blew up online, he still gives him props for his business acumen and lyrical skill.

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But when it comes to how people discuss the Roc Nation mogul, Ak thinks folks are going easy on him. He had many more criticisms about his career, which filled social media timelines with debates.