DJ Akademiks Reacts To Resurfaced Clip Of Jay-Z & Harvey Weinstein

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Jay-Z Harvey Weinstein
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field with daughter Rumi Carter before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Recently, a clip of Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival resurfaced online, prompting speculation.

Recently, a clip from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival featuring Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein resurfaced online. In it, a reporter asks the Roc Nation founder about Donald Trump and mass incarceration. Weinstein interjects before he can respond.

"This is a labor of love for Jay," the disgraced producer said. "He's my friend, we're here to talk about that and nothing else." When the reporter persisted, he cut off the interview altogether.

The resurfaced clip has managed to raise some questions about the nature of Jay-Z and Weinstein's relationship. DJ Akademiks discussed this during a recent livestream, suggesting that they could have allegedly been closer than the public realized.

"There's a bunch of videos circulating social media today that include Jay-Z with Harvey Weinstein, including one that kind of stuck out to a lot of people," the streamer began, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "Where Jay-Z is asked a question and Harvey Weinstein like, you know, kind of cuts the interview off and kind of answers for Jay. People are saying, 'Hm, this guy is a little bit odd. What really was their relationship?'"

Read More: 50 Cent Admits Jay-Z Is A Better Businessman Than Him

DJ Akademiks Calls Out Jay-Z

"I never knew that Jay knew Harvey Weinstein like that," he concluded. "What did Kendrick say? What move in flocks? Jay used to be kicking with Diddy, Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly. Nah, that's coincidence. [...] It does kind of give handler vibes, but you never know, maybe he's just a good friend. Right?"

This is far from all Ak has had to say about Jay-Z in recent days, however. Earlier this week, he also accused the media of trying to protect the mogul.

"One thing that I think no one wants to talk about, which I think is very hypocritical of all the [...] music media, or cultural commenters, or podcasters, is that you don't have to instantly defend Jay-Z," explained. "People have questions, and you should help clarify the questions, especially if you either know them or you've been around."

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Eminem, Jay-Z, & Pusha T's Epstein Files Appearance

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Variety &amp; Rolling Stone's 2024 Truth Seekers Summit Politics Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Eminem, Jay-Z, & Pusha T's Epstein Files Appearance
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Music Movie Producer Harvey Weinstein Co-Signs Jay-Z: "He's One Of The Most Brilliant Men I Know"
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Music Jay-Z Looking To Buy Harvey Weinstein's Company Share: Report
50 Cent Documentary Jay Z Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Link Music 50 Cent Teases Documentary About Jay-Z's Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Link
Comments 0