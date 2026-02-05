Recently, a clip from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival featuring Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein resurfaced online. In it, a reporter asks the Roc Nation founder about Donald Trump and mass incarceration. Weinstein interjects before he can respond.

"This is a labor of love for Jay," the disgraced producer said. "He's my friend, we're here to talk about that and nothing else." When the reporter persisted, he cut off the interview altogether.

The resurfaced clip has managed to raise some questions about the nature of Jay-Z and Weinstein's relationship. DJ Akademiks discussed this during a recent livestream, suggesting that they could have allegedly been closer than the public realized.

"There's a bunch of videos circulating social media today that include Jay-Z with Harvey Weinstein, including one that kind of stuck out to a lot of people," the streamer began, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "Where Jay-Z is asked a question and Harvey Weinstein like, you know, kind of cuts the interview off and kind of answers for Jay. People are saying, 'Hm, this guy is a little bit odd. What really was their relationship?'"

DJ Akademiks Calls Out Jay-Z

"I never knew that Jay knew Harvey Weinstein like that," he concluded. "What did Kendrick say? What move in flocks? Jay used to be kicking with Diddy, Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly. Nah, that's coincidence. [...] It does kind of give handler vibes, but you never know, maybe he's just a good friend. Right?"

This is far from all Ak has had to say about Jay-Z in recent days, however. Earlier this week, he also accused the media of trying to protect the mogul.