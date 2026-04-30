Ray J Claims He's Slept With 12,500 Women, But He Has A Limit

Ray J was a guest on Cam Newton's Funky Friday show and during their three-hour long sit-down, he made a wild claim. The singer told the former NFL quarterback that he's slept with 12,500 different women. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time he's talked about this.

In an interview with the BagFuel podcast per Page Six, the "One Wish" artist told the show, "Here’s what’s crazy. I just did the big celebration. They did the whole confetti at Booby Trap. I was celebrating 10,000 bodies."

He added, "It’s probably like 11,900… I don’t know if that’s for sure, but I know it reached 10 once I got all the way there."

Given that, Cam Newton wanted to make sure he heard that claim correctly. Ray J reiterated for him that he didn't stutter. "10,000 different people," he reaffirmed before bumping that total to 12,500.

But just because he's allegedly gotten this far, that doesn't mean he won't hit a ceiling. He states, "I can only f*ck a thousand more b*tches. I can’t do any more."

Ray J & Kim Kardashian's Lawsuit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Ray J performs onstage during the ONE Musicfest 2025 day 1 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Newton, who still couldn't believe what he was hearing, did some quick math. If this is true, than he says that Ray J has slept with over one and a half women a day for 30 years.

But according to the singer, it's probably more than that. "Yeah, the math is different 'cause when we’re on tour, we’re thinking five to ten a day."

This wild claim surfaces following some recent updates to the ongoing and complex lawsuit between Ray J and Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. It revolves around their infamous sex tape and the latter duo's efforts to keep details of a 2023 settlement agreement sealed.

A judge ruled against it and as a result, the details of it are more than likely to come to light. The 2023 agreement centers around Ray J being paid $6 million to never speak about the tape ever again. Ray J countersued in November 2025, claiming that Kim and Kris violated the terms of it by speaking on it themselves on their Hulu reality show.