Ray J Claims He's Slept With 12,500 Women, But He Has A Limit

BY Zachary Horvath
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68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Ray J attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
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Ray J has said and done some outrageous things in his life but this latest claim about sexual partners may take the cake.

Ray J was a guest on Cam Newton's Funky Friday show and during their three-hour long sit-down, he made a wild claim. The singer told the former NFL quarterback that he's slept with 12,500 different women. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time he's talked about this.

In an interview with the BagFuel podcast per Page Six, the "One Wish" artist told the show, "Here’s what’s crazy. I just did the big celebration. They did the whole confetti at Booby Trap. I was celebrating 10,000 bodies."

He added, "It’s probably like 11,900… I don’t know if that’s for sure, but I know it reached 10 once I got all the way there."

Given that, Cam Newton wanted to make sure he heard that claim correctly. Ray J reiterated for him that he didn't stutter. "10,000 different people," he reaffirmed before bumping that total to 12,500.

But just because he's allegedly gotten this far, that doesn't mean he won't hit a ceiling. He states, "I can only f*ck a thousand more b*tches. I can’t do any more."

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Ray J & Kim Kardashian's Lawsuit
ONE Musicfest 2025
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Ray J performs onstage during the ONE Musicfest 2025 day 1 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Newton, who still couldn't believe what he was hearing, did some quick math. If this is true, than he says that Ray J has slept with over one and a half women a day for 30 years.

But according to the singer, it's probably more than that. "Yeah, the math is different 'cause when we’re on tour, we’re thinking five to ten a day."

This wild claim surfaces following some recent updates to the ongoing and complex lawsuit between Ray J and Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. It revolves around their infamous sex tape and the latter duo's efforts to keep details of a 2023 settlement agreement sealed.

A judge ruled against it and as a result, the details of it are more than likely to come to light. The 2023 agreement centers around Ray J being paid $6 million to never speak about the tape ever again. Ray J countersued in November 2025, claiming that Kim and Kris violated the terms of it by speaking on it themselves on their Hulu reality show.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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