Big Meech Breaks Silence Amid Secret Daughter Allegations

Big Meech has faced no shortage of legal issues over the years. Back in 2008, the former drug kingpin was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering. In 2024, he was released from prison early after spending roughly 20 years behind bars. Now, he appears to be making the most of his newfound freedom, but has a few loose ends to tie up.

In December, for example, a woman named Beyla Richard-Flenory filed a paternity action against Big Meech. According to her, she allegedly has a "strong reason" to believe that he's her "biological parent." Moreover, she alleges that she's suffered "significant emotional distress" as a result of his denying this.

"I have tried for years to reach out to others in the family," she stated. "Some believed me, while others did not seem to care." Richard-Flenory insists that it's not money she's after, but rather "the truth, acknowledgment, and the dignity that every person deserves."

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Big Meech & 50 Cent Beef

Big Meech attends Allure Saturdays Hosted By Big Meech at Allure Gentlemen's Club on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Big Meech continues to deny her claims, per TMZ. He's even open to setting the record straight once and for all with a DNA test. "The parties have agreed to a DNA test," his attorney, Alan Soven, told the outlet. "Meech is not the father. Does not know her."

News of Big Meech denying paternity claims comes just a few months after his fiery feud with 50 Cent began. It all started when Big Meech recruited Rick Ross to perform at his welcome home concert. This didn't sit right with Fif, who's had his fair share of issues with Rozay in the past.