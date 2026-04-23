Blueface faces a lot of heat on the daily for his decisions and comments online. Usually, it relates to his love life or relationships with the mothers of his kids. But this time, folks are calling him out for his parental skills, or lack thereof.
On Wednesday, April 22, the "Thotiana" rapper documented a day at the mall with his two children that he shares with Jaidyn Alexis. Unfortunately, it was a rough day for his three-year-old daughter, Journey.
On numerous occasions, she got upset with her dad. In one instance, she started to cry over Blueface not having any spare change for a gumball.
However, the moment that folks are really keying in on was her tantrum inside a shoe store. In the video, caught by XXL, Journey is taking shoes and socks off of displays and throwing them on the store's floor.
Blue doesn't physically restrain her and instead tries to calm her down with his words. However, it doesn't work in the slightest. Journey storms out of the store, leaving him to chase after her.
Once they get in the car, Blueface tells her, "I don't like the way you embarrassed me at the mall today." His three-year-old defiantly tells him to "shut up" which leads the 29-year-old to threaten her, albeit without screaming.
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Blueface's Unpaid Debt To Jeweler
"Alright, wait ’til we get home," he says while telling her she's going to be into time out. The way he handled this situation has led many to criticize him for not being stricter and discipling her.
Blue defended himself in a separate post saying, "I don't beat little girls up." He then half-jokingly said, "But I'll beat the f*ck out of a grown-a*s b*tch."
"[My daughter] don't know better," he explained. "She just adjusting to her emotions and being irrational."
Elsewhere, Blueface has been facing some heat from a jeweler, who alleges he owes him $10,000. He claims that it's from 2021 purchase and it was brought up after he flexed some new pieces online.
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