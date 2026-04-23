Blueface Responds After Facing Backlash For Daughter's Explosive Mall Tantrum

BY Zachary Horvath
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Blueface performs with BIA at the Gobi Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
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Blueface and his three-year-old had a rough day at the mall and fans are calling for the rapper to fix his parenting skills.

Blueface faces a lot of heat on the daily for his decisions and comments online. Usually, it relates to his love life or relationships with the mothers of his kids. But this time, folks are calling him out for his parental skills, or lack thereof.

On Wednesday, April 22, the "Thotiana" rapper documented a day at the mall with his two children that he shares with Jaidyn Alexis. Unfortunately, it was a rough day for his three-year-old daughter, Journey.

On numerous occasions, she got upset with her dad. In one instance, she started to cry over Blueface not having any spare change for a gumball.

However, the moment that folks are really keying in on was her tantrum inside a shoe store. In the video, caught by XXL, Journey is taking shoes and socks off of displays and throwing them on the store's floor.

Blue doesn't physically restrain her and instead tries to calm her down with his words. However, it doesn't work in the slightest. Journey storms out of the store, leaving him to chase after her.

Once they get in the car, Blueface tells her, "I don't like the way you embarrassed me at the mall today." His three-year-old defiantly tells him to "shut up" which leads the 29-year-old to threaten her, albeit without screaming.

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Blueface's Unpaid Debt To Jeweler

"Alright, wait ’til we get home," he says while telling her she's going to be into time out. The way he handled this situation has led many to criticize him for not being stricter and discipling her.

Blue defended himself in a separate post saying, "I don't beat little girls up." He then half-jokingly said, "But I'll beat the f*ck out of a grown-a*s b*tch."

"[My daughter] don't know better," he explained. "She just adjusting to her emotions and being irrational."

Elsewhere, Blueface has been facing some heat from a jeweler, who alleges he owes him $10,000. He claims that it's from 2021 purchase and it was brought up after he flexed some new pieces online.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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