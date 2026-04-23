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Blueface Responds After Facing Backlash For Daughter's Explosive Mall Tantrum
Blueface and his three-year-old had a rough day at the mall and fans are calling for the rapper to fix his parenting skills.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 23, 2026