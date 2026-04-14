Blueface Explains Why He Loves To Cheat So Much

Blueface is a man who certainly loves to get himself wrapped up in some drama. Chrisean Rock, Jaidyn Alexis, and now Harvard Bri have all given him some grief over the years. However, much of the drama is his own doing.

Throughout the years, the artist has been very forthcoming about the fact that it is difficult for him to stay monogamous. For the most part, he is someone who is constantly cheating on his partners. Furthermore, he has no issues with admitting that. On camera, he will just come out and say point-blank that he cheats, and that he doesn't really feel any remorse about it. Somehow, he has convinced his romantic partners that this is fine and just a matter of who he is.

Recently, Blueface was on a live stream where he was asked about his cheating escapades and whether or not he admits it right away. Blue noted that he will tell his partner if they ask, but for the most part, he goes by a don't ask don't tell policy.

Blueface Chases The Thrill

As for why he cheats, it is clear that Blue is very much a thrill seeker. He claims that he gets a rush from doing it. Having sex with someone you're not supposed to be sleeping with is akin to skydiving for him. The girls who asked him the question appeared to be a bit scandalized by his answer. That said, he is being honest, which you have to appreciate... sort of.

Whether or not Blueface is going to change his ways is something that remains to be seen. However, given how things are working for him, that is kind of doubtful right now. Whatever the case may be, Blue is someone who understands that sex sells.