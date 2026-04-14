Blueface Explains Why He Loves To Cheat So Much

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface (right) kisses Jaidyn Alexis during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Blueface has had numerous girlfriends over the years, and the common thread is that he has cheated on most if not all of them.

Blueface is a man who certainly loves to get himself wrapped up in some drama. Chrisean Rock, Jaidyn Alexis, and now Harvard Bri have all given him some grief over the years. However, much of the drama is his own doing.

Throughout the years, the artist has been very forthcoming about the fact that it is difficult for him to stay monogamous. For the most part, he is someone who is constantly cheating on his partners. Furthermore, he has no issues with admitting that. On camera, he will just come out and say point-blank that he cheats, and that he doesn't really feel any remorse about it. Somehow, he has convinced his romantic partners that this is fine and just a matter of who he is.

Recently, Blueface was on a live stream where he was asked about his cheating escapades and whether or not he admits it right away. Blue noted that he will tell his partner if they ask, but for the most part, he goes by a don't ask don't tell policy.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

Blueface Chases The Thrill

As for why he cheats, it is clear that Blue is very much a thrill seeker. He claims that he gets a rush from doing it. Having sex with someone you're not supposed to be sleeping with is akin to skydiving for him. The girls who asked him the question appeared to be a bit scandalized by his answer. That said, he is being honest, which you have to appreciate... sort of.

Whether or not Blueface is going to change his ways is something that remains to be seen. However, given how things are working for him, that is kind of doubtful right now. Whatever the case may be, Blue is someone who understands that sex sells.

While his music career may not be as lucrative as it once was, he has been able to turn his familial drama into a career. Sometimes, you just gotta do what you gotta do.

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks Music Boosie Badazz Argues Diddy's Only Done "What Every Other Famous Entertainer Has Done"
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals Music Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Cassie Following Shocking Diddy Trial Revelation
Karl Walter/Getty Images Editor's Pick Tyler, The Creator Responds To Redditor's Complaints About Tyler & OF
Comments 0